Police investigating drive-by shooting on Garfield Street

May 05, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night that left two people injured.

According to authorities, a vehicle drove by the 200 block of West Garfield Street around 9:15 p.m. firing bullets from the car. The gunfire struck one victim in the leg and grazed another.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigating.

