Police investigating drive-by shooting on Garfield Street
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night that left two people injured.
According to authorities, a vehicle drove by the 200 block of West Garfield Street around 9:15 p.m. firing bullets from the car. The gunfire struck one victim in the leg and grazed another.
Both victims received non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is still under investigating.
