Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary Monday morning

ZACHARY - A person was killed Monday after a truck went off-road along a rural highway in East Baton Rouge.

The crash was reported after 9 am. on US 61 near Barnett Road. Louisiana State Police confirmed one person died in the crash, which didn't appear to involve any other vehicles.

Video showed the pick-up had apparently flipped over in a ditch.

No other details surrounding the wreck were immediately available.