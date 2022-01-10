56°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary Monday morning
ZACHARY - A person was killed Monday after a truck went off-road along a rural highway in East Baton Rouge.
The crash was reported after 9 am. on US 61 near Barnett Road. Louisiana State Police confirmed one person died in the crash, which didn't appear to involve any other vehicles.
Video showed the pick-up had apparently flipped over in a ditch.
Trending News
No other details surrounding the wreck were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officers narrowly save pilot from oncoming train after plane crashes onto railroad
-
Denham Springs Elementary welcomes students back to school in a brand new...
-
Schools across capital area go virtual, ask students and staff to return...
-
Violent weekend in Baton Rouge leaves 2 dead, 3 suffering life-threatening injuries
-
Deputy shoots, kills armed person while trying to make kidnapping arrest in...