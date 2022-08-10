80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating deadly crash in East Feliciana Wednesday morning

Wednesday, August 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER - A person died after a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday morning. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on LA 959 east of LA 67. Officials said a woman was killed in the crash, and another person was seriously hurt. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

