Police investigating armed robbery at Morgan City business

1 hour 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, March 06 2022 Mar 6, 2022 March 06, 2022 10:30 AM March 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local business Saturday night.

The Morgan City Police Department said the robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at a business on Clothilde Street.

Investigators said a black male allegedly entered the business wielding a handgun, and he proceeded to steal merchandise and money.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

