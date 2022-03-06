Police investigating armed robbery at Morgan City business

MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local business Saturday night.

The Morgan City Police Department said the robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at a business on Clothilde Street.

Investigators said a black male allegedly entered the business wielding a handgun, and he proceeded to steal merchandise and money.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.