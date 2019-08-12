90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after body found near downtown health center

2 hours 59 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 8:34 AM August 12, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a Baton Rouge health center on N. 12th Steet.

The body was located in a parking lot on Laurel Street before 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

No further information was provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days