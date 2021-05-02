80°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigate homicide on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night on the 2300 block of Convention Street.
48-year old Woodrow Wisham was located in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Wisham died at the scene.
Trending News
The investigation is on going.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic