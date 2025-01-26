66°
Police investigate fatal shooting on Blackberry Street
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Saturday night.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Blackberry Street near Greenwell Springs Road.
Officials say, Karvell St. Cyr, 22, was found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.
The motive and suspect for this shooting are unknown. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
