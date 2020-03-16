Police: Intentional hit-and-run in French Quarter leaves one woman dead

NEW ORLEANS- Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say a woman was killed after being intentionally struck by vehicle as she tried to break up a fight early Monday morning.

According to WWL-TV, the NOPD is investigating the fatal crash as a homicide.

Initial reports reveal that the victim was in the French Quarter around midnight when a fight broke out near the corner of Bourbon and St. Louis Streets.

Police say as the woman tried to intercede and break up the fight, another woman intentionally backed her vehicle into her, pinning her against a car and then speeding away.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say the driver, who now faces murder charges, was in a four-door vehicle, but they are unsure of the color or make.

Anyone with information related to this fatal crash is urged to contact authorities at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.