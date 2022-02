Police identify victim shot to death in neighborhood off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood off Plank Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Anthony Percy got into a fight in the road at the 5100 block of Paige Street around 1:11 p.m.

Percy was shot to death and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.