Police identify victim in Monday night shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting at the Summer Grove Condominiums.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in the 12000 block of Florida Blvd. near Nassau Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Eddie Samuels.

Police say Samuels was found face down on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.