Police identify two youths on run; one is murder suspect who broke out previously

By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two youths who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night, and for one of them, it's his second escape in as many weeks.

Both are facing a first-degree murder charge, and David Atkins, 17, was one of two teens who were on the run just 10 days ago.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts of Atkins and Willie Jackson, also 17, or who sees the two juveniles, to contact the police immediately by calling 911. Do not attempt to approach the pair, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The escape from the same facility led to the  recapture of Atkins and another teen after less than two days on the run.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported then: Sources (said) that the teens were able to escape after moving to a part of the facility where the doors were broken, allowing them to move a piece of machinery and climb through a hole in the wall. They then hopped a fence and left the facility.

In the earlier case, both teens were charged with violent crimes.

A City-Parish official said both the U.S. Marshals Service and Baton Rouge Police Department are involved in the search. He deferred to BRPD for additional information, but noted that "the City-Parish is investigating how the escape occurred." 

Though the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office manages the adult jail, it is not involved with the juvenile facility.

