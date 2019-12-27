Police identify man killed in overnight shooting near N. Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.



BRPD identified the victim as 33-year-old, Keith Antoine. Antoine was found inside of a vehicle early Friday morning, in the 1400 block of North 31st street, near Bogan Walk. He'd been shot multiple times.



As Antoine's body was loaded into the East Baton Rouge Coroner's van, his family arrived on scene and began crying out in emotional pain.



The incident remains under investigation and a suspect or suspects have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD.