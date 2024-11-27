Police identify man killed in car crash outside of family-owned restaurant

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police have identified a man who was killed when he was hit by a car outside of a local restaurant.

Thomas Sapp, 53, of Bogalusa, died when a car hit him outside of Yellow Brick House in Denham Springs.

Just minutes before his death, Sapp, who was homeless, had walked into the restaurant, where he received a hot meal from the owners.

Owners Chad Matrana and his wife Kimberly James said this was the first time seeing the man. Just like they did for many others, they gave him a plate when he needed help.

"Our manager sat with him and spoke with him for a little while. We were making his plate, and all we knew at this point was that his name was Thomas," Matrana said.

Matrana and James told WBRZ they would be covering Sapp's funeral expenses.