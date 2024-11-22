48°
Pedestrian hit, killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 190 in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Police say they responded to a motor vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. Highway 190 near Thornton Lane.
All lanes of Hwy 190 are closed between South Range Avenue and Capital Street as of 9:20 p.m. No names will be released and the investigation is ongoing.
