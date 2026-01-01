Chris Olave to sit out final Saints game of season after doctors find blood clot in lung

Image credit to Brett Duke, nola.com

NEW ORLEANS — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave's season ended prematurely after a blood clot was discovered in his lung, New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill reported Thursday.

Olave will not play in the Saints' final game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Olave has no prior history of blood clots and is expected to be sidelined for about a month before he can return to off-season activities.

Chris Olave will be out this week, per source. A blood clot was detected in his lung. Got caught early before anything bad could happen and will be fine. But not playing this week. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 1, 2026

"Got caught early before anything bad could happen and will be fine. But not playing this week," Underhill said. "Olave is being discharged from the hospital today. He's doing well."

Olave's season ended with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, a career record. He has been playing through a back injury for the past four weeks and had games where he received 148 and 119 yards, Underhill noted.