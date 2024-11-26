Latest Weather Blog
Restaurant plans to pay for man's burial after fatal crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - It was a regular Friday night for this mom-and-pop restaurant the Yellow Brick House on Florida Boulevard until a crash happened right in front of the doors. One of their most recent visitors died in front of the shop.
The owners Chad Matrana and his wife Kimberly James said this was the first time seeing the man who may have been homeless. Just like they did for many others, they gave him a plate when he needed help.
"Our manager sat with him and spoke with him for a little while. We were making his plate, and all we knew at this point was that his name was Thomas," Matrana said.
They said he was not there for long and they have not found out his full name or his story.
"He left the restaurant and walked 60 feet into the road and was killed," Matrana said.
Impacted by the event, the restaurant owners promised to help him in any way they can now.
"I did talk to our staff. My wife and I have decided that we are going to cover all of his burial expenses," Matrana said.
Trending News
WBRZ reached out to officials in Denham Springs for an update on the identification.
