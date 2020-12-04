42°
Police identify body found in apartment on N. Marque Ann Drive

1 hour 31 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, December 04 2020 Dec 4, 2020 December 04, 2020 9:34 PM December 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of 48-year-old Lisa Willey.

At around 2:01 Friday afternoon, Willey was found with bodily injuries in an apartment at 1639 North Marque Ann Drive.

A suspect and motive still have not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

