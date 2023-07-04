Police find woman dead inside Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home on Florida Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Rachel Johnson, 42, was found inside her home around 10:30 a.m. Monday. An autopsy said Johnson died from blunt force trauma.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.