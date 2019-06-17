85°
Police: Driver slams patrol car, injuring officer

2 hours 55 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 11:25 AM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say an officer was injured when he approached a driver who sped into his patrol car at a gas station.
  
The officer was treated for injuries after the incident Sunday afternoon at a Shell station near the edge of the Gentilly neighborhood.
  
Police were still looking on Monday for the driver and the black Infiniti FX35 with a temporary license tag.
  
A news release says the incident began when officers approached the SUV because of "suspicious activity."
  
Police say that as officers approached, the driver backed into a parked vehicle, then sped into the marked patrol car as the officer was opening his door to get out. The SUV hit a second patrol car before leaving the scene.
