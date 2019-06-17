85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Driver slams patrol car, injuring officer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say an officer was injured when he approached a driver who sped into his patrol car at a gas station.
The officer was treated for injuries after the incident Sunday afternoon at a Shell station near the edge of the Gentilly neighborhood.
Police were still looking on Monday for the driver and the black Infiniti FX35 with a temporary license tag.
A news release says the incident began when officers approached the SUV because of "suspicious activity."
Police say that as officers approached, the driver backed into a parked vehicle, then sped into the marked patrol car as the officer was opening his door to get out. The SUV hit a second patrol car before leaving the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV...
-
EBR storm damage assessment reports due Monday
-
Driver arrested for crashing U-Haul into police unit, other vechiles
-
Driver to see traffic changes along I-10 near Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge woman's harrowing story of survival after contracting Hepatitis A
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field