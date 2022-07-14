Police continue search for suspect in attempted sexual assault near Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE - The search is on tonight for a man that police believe is responsible for attacking a woman and trying to sexually assault her near the busy Perkins Road overpass district Sunday night.

The attempted sexual assault happened near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue, according to police. An innocent woman was minding her own business when a man walked up behind her in a parking area and dragged her away.

A video posted to a popular message board, shows the man run up behind the victim as she walked to her car about 8 p.m. Sunday. He then quickly grabs her and drags her out of the camera's view.

Those who work in the area told us the woman was leaving a nearby restaurant when the attack happened.

"That's the busiest time in this area. Everyone is mind blown," C.C. Henson, manager at Chow Yum Phat, said.

People who work in the area say the man dragged the woman into an alley on Hollydale Avenue where he attacked her and tried to sexually assault her. Nearby restaurant employees say they noticed her purse on the ground.

The man eventually ran away when someone yelled for her, leaving her bloodied with her clothes torn. The event has left people horrified.

"Things like that don't really happen in this area," Henson said.

Detectives wrote in an incident report that a Smart Water bottle was among the evidence they found. That sort of water bottle appears to be in the man's hand in the image police released of the potential suspect. Another image posted online shows the man apparently in the moments before the attack.

"Everyone is like, this can happen anywhere. All we can do is be careful, and be safe," Henson said.

People are remaining on high alert after this shocking crime and are taking extra precautions.

"Even me myself, I'm usually like, 'Y'all go ahead, I'll meet you there.' Now I'm like, 'Hey, don't leave me.' Make sure someone walks you out, get in your car, pull out leaving," Henson said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call police or the Special Victims Unit at 225-389-3853.