Police investigate attempted sexual assault near overpass district; image of potential suspect released

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault report in the Perkins overpass district.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Hollydale Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

On Thursday morning, BRPD released a still from security camera footage showing a possible suspect. Anyone with information regarding the individual is encouraged to call the police or the Special Victims Unit at 225-389-3853.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.