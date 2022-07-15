91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate attempted sexual assault near overpass district; image of potential suspect released

1 day 3 hours 2 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 9:52 AM July 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault report in the Perkins overpass district.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Hollydale Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

On Thursday morning, BRPD released a still from security camera footage showing a possible suspect. Anyone with information regarding the individual is encouraged to call the police or the Special Victims Unit at 225-389-3853.

Trending News

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days