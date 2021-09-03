Police chief's son cleared by grand jury after deadly shooting

PLAQUEMINE - A grand jury returned a no true bill in a case against the son of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau – effectively clearing him of any wrongdoing.

The jury met Thursday months after a parish grand jury was set and canceled after the state took control of the case. Both grand juries were organized in Iberville Parish, though. A source said it is common practice for grand juries to be held in the original judicial district when the state takes over a case from local authorities.

Kevin Ambeau, Jr., was connected to shooting where two people died in St. Gabriel in May. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Ambeau shot two people after a fight. Rove Lodge, 30, and Dominique Dunbar, 26, were killed at a trailer on MLK Parkway.

At the shooting scene, deputies recovered two different sets of shell casings. Even though the sheriff described the scene as a shootout between the two parties, Sheriff Brett Stassi said he always assumed Ambeau acted in self defense.

