Police: Car crash that killed three was caused by road rage

AVONDALE - Police believe a Saturday car crash in Jefferson Parish that killed three and left one in critical condition was caused by road rage.

The multi-car accident happened just before 6 p.m. on LA 18 near LA 541.

Officials say Paul Ferrara, 49, was closely following a pickup truck. Ferrara moved into the lane next to the pickup before hitting the side of the truck with his own car. The impact caused Ferrara's car to spin into the lane over, where he collided with 31-year-old Raish-Nia Wright's car, according to reports.

Ferrara, Raish-Nia Wright and 11-year-old Dezerra Wright were found dead at the scene.

Another passenger in Wright's car, an 11-year-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.