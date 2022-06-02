Police can't search homes just because they smell marijuana, proposed law says

BATON ROUGE - A proposal banning law enforcement from searching someone's home just because they smell marijuana was approved by Louisiana legislators.

Rep. Marcus Bryant's bill, which already gained approval in the House last month, was approved by Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Current law allows officers to justify a warrantless search of a residence if they can smell marijuana.

The bill now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk for final approval.