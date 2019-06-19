Police: Baton Rouge man handed joint to cop, fled traffic stop

WELSH - A man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase down I-10 after he handed off his marijuana cigarette to a cop who pulled him over.

The Welsh Police Department says 29-year-old Tristan Williams of Baton Rouge was pulled over along the interstate Tuesday due to a traffic violation.

As he walked up to Williams' vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside. When the officer asked if there was any marijuana inside the vehicle, Williams said yes and handed him a small, hand-rolled joint. Williams was then asked to get out of the car.

Though he initially complied and stepped out of the vehicle, Williams jumped back in and fled the traffic stop. The officer reportedly tried to stop Williams with his taser but was unsuccessful.

Officers pursued Williams down I-10 east, approaching Lake Charles, until state police deployed spike strips. Williams' vehicle was soon stopped, and he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Welsh City Jail on charges of driving in the left lane, failure to yield to other vehicles, driving on the shoulder, failure to signal, following too close to another vehicle, reckless operation, aggravated flight in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.