Police: Bat-wielding man smashed windows, attacked random victims in French Quarter rampage

NEW ORLEANS — Police were called to The French Quarter early Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m., to apprehend a bat-wielding man who was allegedly using the bat to smash the windows of vehicles and threatening people in loud, profanity laced tirades, WWL-TV reports.

New Orleans Police later identified the man as 24-year-old Joseph Cupolo.

Multiple victims spoke to police about Cupolo's allegedly violent behavior.

One person, who says Cupolo targeted him in the 900 block of Royal Street, told WWL-TV about the encounter, saying, "He used racial slurs. He used curse words. And he told me he was going to take the bat, and beat the ‘whatever’ out of me, and then kill me.”

The victims then told WWL-TV he parked his vehicle and went to get coffee, but when he came back his vehicle had been smashed with an aluminum bat.

He said the damages would cost about $3,000 to be fixed.

This wasn't an isolated incident, other victims claim Cupolo threatened them and bashed their vehicles that morning.

At about 3:30 p.m., a jogger reported that he was “struck two to three times in the back of the head with the green aluminum bat,” according to a police report.

The jogger was treated at the scene for a head laceration, the police report states.

According to WWL-TV, Cupolo was apprehended about three hours later on Alvar Street in the Bywater.

The 24-year-old, a resident of Long Island, New York, was discovered next to his vehicle with a bat, police say.

“In plain view in the back of the front seat was a green aluminum baseball bat,” the police report states. “It should be noted that Mr. Cupolo has been captured on surveillance cameras committing multiple crimes through the following neighborhoods: Bywater, Marigny and French Quarter.”

Cupolo was booked with one count each of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

An eyewitness captured footage of a man, who police believe is Cupolo, smashing a truck with a bat during the Tuesday morning incident in the French Quarter. Part of the footage is featured in the WWL-TV report below.