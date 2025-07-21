Police arrest three suspects accused in Ponchatoula drive-by shooting that left teen dead

PONCHATOULA - Three people were arrested Monday morning after a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were hurt in a Ponchatoula drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said 17-year-old Marvin Wells, another 17-year-old and a 59-year-old were all shot along Lakeside Circle and taken to a hospital, where Wells died. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Police arrested 19-year-old Julius Glass Jr., 18-year-old Kera Wolbers and 16-year-old Ray Delmer Carter around 9:30 a.m.

They were arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, illegal weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated second-degree battery.