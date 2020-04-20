Police arrest suspect in Monday morning arson at Sherwood Meadow apartment

BATON ROUGE - Police identify the suspect involved in a fire that damaged three apartments Monday morning on Sherwood Meadow Drive.

Jerome McDowell, 36, was arrested in connection to the building fire that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive, just off North Harrell's Ferry Road.

Investigators were informed of an altercation that occurred between the homeowner and their son, resulting in the son setting the home on fire, according to the arrest report.

McDowell and his father had gotten into a verbal disagreement, his father said, and claims his son "was on dope" at the time. McDowell left the residence, returning later to tell his father, "I set your s*** on fire," according to the arrest report.

"After careful examination of this dire scene along with all relevant information gathered, it is my opinion that the cause of this fire is arson," the police report said.

McDowell has been charged with aggravated arson.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 4 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire began inside a bedroom of one of the upstairs apartments. The fire damaged three units, two other units sustained smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.