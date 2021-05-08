87°
Police arrest suspect in Mission Drive fatal stabbing
BATON ROUGE - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man Friday night.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Mission Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Friday where it is believed 28-year-old Kedren Jones was stabbed by his neighbor, 25-year-old Brittany Williams-Young. Authorities believe Jones and Williams-Young got into an argument earlier that evening.
Williams-Young was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Manslaughter.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).
