Police arrest suspect in Mission Drive fatal stabbing

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man Friday night.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Mission Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Friday where it is believed 28-year-old Kedren Jones was stabbed by his neighbor, 25-year-old Brittany Williams-Young. Authorities believe Jones and Williams-Young got into an argument earlier that evening.

Williams-Young was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Manslaughter.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).

