Police arrest suspect following double shooting

BATON ROUGE - David Franklin, 26, was arrested for the murder of Keandre Wolf, a 25-year-old from Iberville on March 18.

On March 4th the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Pear Street.

There they found Joshua Johnson lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and the body of Wolf inside the residence. Both were transported to a hospital where Johnson went into surgery and Wolf was pronounced dead.

According to documents, Johnson told detectives that "someone came into the apartment and robbed them."

Detectives learned from evidence that Franklin and Ahmed Muhammed were suspects in the case.

After obtaining a search warrant detectives found Franklin and his girlfriend at the address listed in the warrant.

During the search they found a .40 caliber pistol which matched the evidence collected from the crime scene. Detectives also searched the girlfriend's phone which revealed that before the crime occurred she told Franklin that she did not want Muhammed in her car.

Detectives also found crack cocaine during the search.

Franklin was booking into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with one count each of first degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of weapons.

According to documents, Muhammed was murdered on March 5th.