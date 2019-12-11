Police arrest second suspect in connection with Canal Street mass shooting

LaBryson Polidore

NEW ORLEANS – Police say they've arrested a second suspect in connection with the Canal Street mass shooting.

According to WWL, 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore of St. Mary Parish, had been on the run from police after opening fire at another man within the 700 block of Canal Street.

He was captured in Baton Rouge, early Wednesday morning.

Police say Polidare was booked into the EBR Parish prison as a fugitive after U.S. Marshals and members of the NOLA Police Department's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad found him around midnight.

Polidare was wanted on 10 counts of attempted murder.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson named 21-year-old Stafford Starks and Polidore as the two men responsible for shooting 12 people along the popular intersection of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, on Bayou Classic weekend.

Out of the 12 injured during the shooting, police say two were taken to hospitals outside of the New Orleans area. Apparently, Polidore was one of those two individuals.

Police say the shooting was the result of an unresolved argument between Polidare and Starks. They believe it began in St. Mary's Parish, and after leaving the parish and seeing each other in New Orleans, the two men resorted to opening fire on each other.

New Orleans authorities have repeatedly condemned the shooting. New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, spoke about the incident, saying, "People who resolve to gun violence to solve a problem, create no solution at all. We will be relentless to ensure the public safety of New Orleans residents."