Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man for fatal armed robbery that left 30-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man allegedly involved in a fatal armed robbery that happened in April.
Latrell Daniels, 20, was arrested Tuesday for one count each of first-degree murder and armed robbery, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The robbery and shooting happened on April 12 at a gas station on Airline Highway. Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the victim, 30-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Martinez, ride up to the store on his bike. Gonzalez-Martinez left his bike outside while he went into the store.
Daniels then rode up on his own bike, got off and started to ride away on Gonzalez-Martinez's bike instead.
Gonzalez-Martinez left the store and tried to get his bike back from Daniels. He grabbed the bike and tried to walk away, but Daniels pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, arrest documents said.
Police said Daniels' arrest was partially because of a tip that came in through Crime Stoppers.
Trending News
As of Wednesday morning, Daniels was booked and held on a $100,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Livingston first responders rescue kitten from storm drain
-
Zachary Police seeking information on missing 81-year-old
-
2une In Previews: Live Well Baton Rouge offering free health screenings
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden has died, sources confirm
Sports Video
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title
-
LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU baseball with a big weekend, rise in the polls