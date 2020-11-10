Police arrest man accused of kidnapping Southern students at gunpoint; second suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested one of two men suspected of robbing two Southern University students last month.

According to Baton Rouge police, the incident was reported around 9 p.m. Aug. 22. Police say the men jumped into the victims' vehicle as they were leaving the Chevron gas station on Scenic Highway and forced the two to drive them to a nearby street.

There, the robbers stole several of the victims' personal belongings at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed the suspects loitering outside the business and follow the victims off camera.

One of the suspects, identified as Ralph Paul, was arrested Wednesday morning. A second suspect, Ceigan Newton, is still wanted.

Paul was booked on charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated kidnapping.