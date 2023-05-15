Police: Accused rapist beat up girlfriend who wouldn't appease his fecal fetish

BATON ROUGE - It appears the system has failed again, after a man with an active arrest warrant for beating up his girlfriend managed to make three court appearances without anyone realizing he was also wanted on more charges.

That man, Corey Handy, was out of jail on bail for a rape charge.

A new warrant for Handy's arrest was issued Nov. 3, 2022, after Handy's girlfriend claimed he "got upset with her after finding out that she 'took a poop' without informing him or letting him observe."

The victim told investigators that Handy has a fetish of watching women use the bathroom, according to the arrest warrant. At the time, the victim said, Handy had fled the scene with his 14-year-old and had an ankle monitor on because "he's on probation for a rape charge."

There are questions about how someone on an ankle monitor can go undetected leaving a scene. There are also questions about the warrant in the system, and how it appears no one saw it.

"Not really sure, we have no idea that the warrant was outstanding or that the behavior was even reported to the police until we saw he was out on bond and an ankle monitor," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "It surprised us that it was this old and was just sitting there."

Handy was taken back into custody this month after getting into trouble for traffic violations.

"The allegations are troubling to say the least in light of his history," Moore said. "He is facing a sanity commission, some evaluation, from a prior charge he's had. I think that is warranted much moreso now than ever before."

Moore said Handy's rape charges are still pending.

"It may have something to do with manpower," Moore said. "How many warrants they have and the type of charge it was, but I don't know what that answer is."