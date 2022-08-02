Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a possible suspect or motive has not been identified at this time.