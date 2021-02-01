Police: 3-year-old shot Monday evening in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was shot Monday evening, according to police.

The incident took place near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. in East Baton Rouge around 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Officials at the hospital notified police of the injury.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.