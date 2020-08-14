Police: 3 women charged with attacking restaurant hostess over coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an attack on a teenage restaurant hostess who refused to seat them due to social distancing requirements.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department took 48-year-old Tammy Dabney, 27-year-old Rodneka Dabney, and 46-year-old Erica Dabney into custody Thursday.

Police say the attack against the teenager happened on Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Chili’s Bar & Grill on Constitution Avenue.

Police say the three women were part of a large group requesting to dine at the same table. The young hostess, 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace, explained that due to social distancing requirements, the business only allowed six people to a table.

Police issued a statement saying, "The employee was then physically assaulted by multiple females in the group. The employee was treated at a local hospital for her injuries."

Wallace described what happened to WBRZ's Trey Couvillion, saying, "She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Wallace said she was not only embarrassed by the attack, but suffered injury to one of her eyes, and has a large bald spot in the back of her head where one of the attackers ripped her hair out.

Detectives say Tammy Dabney was arrested on one charge of Aggravated second-degree battery, Rodneka Dabney was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery, and Erica Dabney was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery. Tammy and Erika Dabney were booked into jail, and Rodneka Dabney was issued a misdemeanor summons.

All have been released from custody as of Friday evening.

Anonymous tips made via Crime Stoppers assisted detectives in their identification and arrest of the suspects, police say. Their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Wallace's family started a GoFundMe for her as they say she is afraid to return to work. They hope it will help to cover some of the costs associated with her senior activities and college expenses.