Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive for deputy hit while directing traffic around fire

NEW ROADS - Officials hosted a blood drive Wednesday morning to support a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who was injured in a crash while directing traffic around a large fire.

Deputy Robert Williams has a long road to recovery after being struck on Mar. 31 while directing traffic near a tanker fire in Livonia. He was severely injured in the crash, prompting the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office to hold a blood drive to assist with his medical expenses. The drive took place in the front parking lot of Pointe Coupee General Hospital.

"With each donation, they save three lives, but today it's double because we know we aren't just saving lives; we are helping someone who is part of our parish in this time of need. We see this as a win for everybody," said Tammi Fabre, the account representative for the blood center.

Deputy Williams did not need a blood transfusion, but for every pint of blood donated, money will be given to Williams by the center as he recovers.

"It's going to take many months. We are hoping that he can recover from this and that he has a speedy recovery. It seems he has several broken bones, including in his ankles, legs, knee and hip. He's banged up pretty badly, and he's actually lucky to be alive," Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

Williams has undergone multiple surgeries, and despite his broken bones, his family says his spirit remains unbroken.

"Robert is an extremely positive person, deeply rooted in faith, and he has been keeping everyone else cheerful in the hospital. He is always full of laughter and comments to uplift others, so it's been great to be around him during this time and provide him with the support he needs," Michael Williams, Robert's uncle, said. "Life can change in a flash. I saw him early in the morning, and then came back late in the evening; his life has changed, and our whole life has changed. Just remember to tell your loved ones you love them as often as you can, no matter what."

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office plans to hold a fundraiser next month.