Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee deputy struck while directing Livonia traffic is stable, on 'long road to recovery'
LIVONIA — A Pointe Coupee Parish deputy is in stable condition but has a "long road to recovery" after he was hit by a car while directing traffic on U.S. 190 in Livonia.
Robert Williams was struck while directing traffic around the scene of a large-scale oil tank fire caused by a lightning strike from Monday's severe weather.
Williams was helping a fire official's pickup truck to leave the tank fire when he was hit. The car also struck the pickup truck, injuring two firefighters and the car's driver as well.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office called Williams a man with "a selfless heart that will help others at all costs."
"We are asking that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers and this time, he needs all that he can get for his recovery process," deputies said.
