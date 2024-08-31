Pointe Coupee Sheriff gives safety tips ahead of Labor Day

POINTE COUPEE — Ahead of the long holiday weekend, law enforcement officials are gearing up for what’s ahead and advising people to stay safe on the water.

Getting on the water in Pointe Coupee is more and more popular every year.

“We do expect a big crowd,” Pointe Coupee Sherriff Renee Thibodeaux said.

Earlier this year a child was run over by a boat and another child drowned, that’s why Pointe Coupee Sherriff Renee Thibodeaux says folks need to keep their heads on straight.

"There's a lot of things you can do on the river. A lot of people get in the water just to cool off,” Thibodeaux said. “Just be careful.”

He says keeping life jackets on a boat isn’t just the law, but also essential for safety.