Pointe Coupee Parish residents about to see reduction in trash service

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Most of those living in Pointe Coupee Parish won't be making two trips to the curb with their garbage bins much longer.

Starting July 3, all parish residents outside of New Roads will have garbage collection only once a week -- down from two visits, as has been the norm for years.

Parish officials said the reduction in service was made as a cost-saving move, noting twice-weekly collection would have meant a 38 percent increase in customers' bills.

"This decision was not an easy one," they said in a social media post on Friday, "however, after several months of public meetings and researching other options, the council felt this was the best way to stabilize the increasing cost of garbage service."

Pelican Waste will continue to handle collection, and there will still be a hike in price of 14 percent. The new monthly rate of $21.50 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Additionally, Pelican’s new contract requires them to pick up any excess trash that is bagged outside of the can during heavy trash times like Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, customers can request a second can for a one-time cost of $75.00, that will be picked up every week at no additional monthly cost.

A service map is posted at pcparish.org.