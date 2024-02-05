53°
Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee Parish inmate escapes custody, arrested hours later
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office says an inmate escaped the parish detention center early Friday morning, only to be recaptured four hours later.
Authorities say 29-year-old Jarred Brown escaped through a door opened by an operator at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center at 2:16 a.m. The operator failed to correctly identify Brown as an inmate.
Through the combined effort of multiple agencies, Brown was recaptured and booked at 6 a.m. He's charged with DWI and drug possession.
Trending News
Sheriff's Deputies have not said where Brown was found or if he'll face additional charges for his escape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Catholic Schools Week 2024
-
Two Mardi Gras parades roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday
-
Krewe of Diversion braves nasty weather and raises over $30K for St....
-
Local organizations helping file taxes for free
-
One found dead in water at Comite River Conservation Area Saturday morning