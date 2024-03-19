53°
Pointe Coupee Fire asking community for help after Morganza family's home burns down

1 hour 53 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGANZA - A Pointe Coupee Fire department is asking the community to help after a Morganza family lost everything in a house fire Monday. 

The department is taking donations for the affected family at the Morganza Fire Department on Sansone Street. The fire department released a sizing chart for clothing donations. Anyone with questions can call (225) 425-6286. 

