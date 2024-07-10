Pointe Coupee courthouse moves offices during long-term construction

NEW ROADS - On a drive down Main Street in New Roads, there are obvious signs of upgrades and change. In the heart of New Roads, the historic courthouse overlooks the False River. Now, it’s also lined with orange fencing and caution tape.

Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut says the upgrades are part of a nearly $4 million plan to modernize the building and the renovations could last up to 300 days.

The renovations have displaced certain offices to other parts of the parish.

"The courthouse is a landmark for Pointe Coupee Parish, over 100 years old, and has not had a renovation in 30-plus years," Thibaut said.

The upgrades are part of a multi-phase plan to renovate the courthouse. The first phase happened a few years ago. It focused on the exterior, which included the roof and brickwork.

Part two of construction is focused inside the courthouse, where the plan is to update the air conditioning systems, walls, ceilings and floors. The intense interior refresh is part of the reason offices were moved elsewhere. Thibaut says it was easier for contractors to work in an empty building and not disrupt workers.

“Plus those workers wouldn't have to listen to hammers beating, nails being nailed and dust flying,” Thibaut said.

However, there were concerns from the community after tape saying "asbestos" wrapped across the front doors. Thibaut says the problem is not uncommon in old buildings. He says contractors have to do an asbestos abatement. Workers look for asbestos and make sure that it is either encapsulated or it’s removed.

“They do asbestos abatement in hospitals with people in the emergency room," Thibaut said. "They do it in schools when kids are in school. It's just part of the process on any old building.”

Thibaut says one of the courtrooms will remain open during the duration of upgrades especially to account for big court days.

Part three of the upgrades will focus on the parking lot and outside grounds. It’s unclear when that project will start.

Below is a list of where offices have moved across the parish:



The Clerk of Court and Assessor is moved to 3422 Ewing Drive



Court will be held at the Courthouse Annex at 160 Main Street or the Scott Civic Center at 1200 Major Parkway



The Sherriff’s Office is at 105 Gisele Street