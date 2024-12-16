72°
Plaquemine Police Department searching for missing 18-year-old
PLAQUEMINE - Officers are searching for a missing 18-year-old, according to The Plaquemine Police Department.
Plaquemine Police say Ja'Morius Mitchell, 18, was last seen Thursday.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225)687-9273.
