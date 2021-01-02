47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine parade cancelled for Mardi Gras 2021

Saturday, January 02 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo Mardi Gras parade has been cancelled, according to officials. 

The krewe announced that the parade initially scheduled for February 14, 2021 has been cancelled due to the current COVID guidelines set by Governor Edwards. 

The Krewe of Comogo will be the 7th group in the Baton Rouge Area to cancel or postpone Mardi Gras parades.
Krewes of Orion, Artemis, Southdowns, Spanish Town, Community Carnival Club, New Roads Lions Parade have all been cancelled. 

