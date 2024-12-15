Plaquemine in the dark Sunday night after truck hits utility pole

PLAQUEMINE - Plaquemine residents were in the dark Sunday night after a truck ran into a utility pole.

City officials said the crash happened along Bayou Road near Oak Street around 8:20 p.m.

A large part of the city lost power due to the pole having multiple feed lines, but as of 9:30 p.m. power had been mostly restored. Officials said it may take a few hours to get everyone back on.

The Plaquemine Police chief said the driver had minor injuries and no impairment was suspected.