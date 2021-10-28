Plane makes emergency landing on I-12, hits car Thursday

PUMPKIN CENTER – A small plane landed on top of a car in an elaborate emergency landing on I-12 Thursday afternoon.

No one involved was hurt.

Three people were onboard the small plane when it landed on the westbound lanes of the interstate near the weigh station around the Pumpkin Center exit about 4 p.m. Thursday. As the plane landed on the highway, it hit a passing car. All three people in the plane were okay as was the person in the car, sources told WBRZ.

The scene, which sounded like something from a movie, caused a traffic jam on either direction of I-12 between Springfield and I-55. Track live traffic conditions via the WBRZ traffic map here.

Hammond Regional Airport staff said the plane reported losing oil pressure about 15 miles from the airport as it flew into the Hammond area from the west. As it closed-in on the airport, the pilot reported the engine failed and he decided to land the plane on the interstate.

The airport director, David Lobue, told WBRZ, the airport scrambled helicopters to check on the situation and a helicopter pilot reported people were seen getting out of the plane and walking away from the landing area.

The plane is a five-seater registered to a Texas-based company.

As is standard procedure, it's expected the FAA will investigate the emergency landing.