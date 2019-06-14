Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape

BATON ROUGE- Efforts to reshape Plank Road are slowly coming together.

It's no secret, Plank Road is busy, with hundreds of car passing through each day. This part of the North Baton Rouge area faces a number of issues including blight, traffic and a lack of economic development.

"So you can imagine this as a funnel. You know we started broad, engaged in the community asking a lot of questions, doing a lot of background data going through the history of the corridor," said Chris Tyson, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority.

Friday's discussion focused on resolving some of these issues. Money is always a problem, but this group comes together to find solutions and donations to develop a master plan. Next, they will try to search for federal, state, and local dollars to fund the project.

"These are their ideas and aspirations for the Plank Road neighborhood and North Baton Rouge in general," Tyson said.

The laundry list of proposed projects is long overdue for an economically depressed area.

"We want to see jobs. We want to see blight addressed. We want to see new developments that meet neighborhood needs," said Tyson.

Plank Road is also an area heavily occupied with traffic. One proposal is to add better traffic safety measures for pedestrians.

"Crossroads... and connecting some bike opportunities on that particular street and sidewalks. I think that is going to be a major difference in connecting the community that lives there to other parts of the city," Councilwoman Erika Green said.

A round table meeting will take place at the Delmont Branch Gardens Library at 9:30 Saturday morning to discuss the Plank Road Corridor. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will be in attendance along with several council members.