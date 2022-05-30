73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Pirates of the Caribbean' tops box office, 'Baywatch' sinks

5 years 22 hours 8 minutes ago Sunday, May 28 2017 May 28, 2017 May 28, 2017 9:47 PM May 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

LOS ANGELES - It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," but the waters were choppier for the Dwayne Johnson comedy "Baywatch."

Studio estimates on Sunday say the fifth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise commandeered $62.2 million in its first three days in theaters.

The Johnny Depp-starrer is projected to take in $76.6 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

The R-rated "Baywatch," meanwhile, is sinking like a rock. The critically derided update of the 1990s TV show earned only $18.1 million over the weekend against a nearly $70 million price tag.

Even "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" did better in its fourth weekend. The space opera added $19.9 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days